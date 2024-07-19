Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment: Death toll rises to four, restoration work on

LUCKNOW: The death toll in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident has gone up to four on Friday while the restoration work is underway at the site of the accident where the express train derailed in Gonda.

The Gonda DM told the media that the families of the four deceased passengers were informed of the situation. She also assured that all the injured passengers were being taken care of in the district hospital, and two critical passengers had been referred to Lucknow.

The DM added that the local administration was working on getting the train traffic restored, as several trains had to be diverted due to the derailment. “Rail recovery vans are carrying out restoration work at the accident site. Rail Line restoration work is underway, the train movement will be restored soon,” she said.

A total of 21 out of 23 coaches of the Chandigarh-Diburgarh (15904) derailed at Gonda Junction at 2:37 pm on Thursday. Eight of the 21 derailed coaches had jumped off the tracks while the rest remained on the tracks.

Around 35 passengers had suffered injuries, and two succumbed on the way to Lucknow for treatment.

The Railway Ministry has announced that they will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 will also be provided to those who suffered minor injuries from the accident.