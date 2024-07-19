Delhi police lodged FIR on UPSC's complaint against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly cheating the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The FIR has been registered for availing more than the permissible attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity, officials said on Friday.

According to the official sources, the case was registered under sections of forgery, cheating, IT Act and disability act at the Crime Branch police station in Delhi.

The Commission had given a written complaint to the police and sought action against the 'tainted' civil servant.

Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune recently.