Lightning strikes claim seven lives in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Seven people, including a nine-year-old boy, have been killed in lightning strikes across Madhya Pradesh over the past 24 hours, as intermittent showers continue to affect the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of thunderstorms with lightning in several areas of the state over the next 24 hours.

According to police reports, two women, Gura Bai (36) and Geeta Bai (35), were struck by lightning in Bangaria-Chakk village, Sadora area of Ashok Nagar district on Thursday. The lightning strike also injured three others, who have been admitted to a hospital.

In the Chhatarpur district, Ravindar Raikwar, a Class 3 student, was killed by lightning while playing on a school ground in Gadimalhra area. Lakhan Kushwaha, a farmer, also died in the Maharajpur area of Chhatarpur.

Additionally, a woman and a man in their 20s were killed in a lightning strike in Bhitarwar area of Gwalior. In the Ajaygarh area of Panna district, a 40-year-old farmer was killed, and three goats were also struck by lightning.

IMD Bhopal Centre's forecast in-charge, Divya Surendran, has confirmed that thunderstorms with rainfall and lightning are expected to occur at many places in Madhya Pradesh in the coming 24 hours.