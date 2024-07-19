NEET UG 2024 results to be announced on Saturday

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the NEET UG 2024 results by 12 noon on July 20, as directed by the Supreme Court. This announcement comes after a prolonged wait for the candidates who appeared for the examination. The results will be available on the neet.ntaonline.in.

The Supreme Court's order comes as a relief to the candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results. The court has directed NTA to publish the results, masking the identity of students, and to release city and centre-wise results separately by Saturday noon. This move is aimed at maintaining the privacy of the candidates while also ensuring transparency in the examination process.

This year, the NEET UG examination was held on May 5 across 4750 centres, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for the main exam. The examination was conducted smoothly, with strict measures in place to prevent any malpractices. The re-examination for affected candidates was conducted on June 23, and the results for the same were announced on June 30, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official websites and entering their roll number and other details. The results will include the candidate's score, rank, and qualification status. Those who qualify will be eligible for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

The NEET UG examination is one of the most competitive examinations in the country, with candidates competing for a limited number of seats in top medical and dental colleges. The examination is conducted annually by NTA, and the results are eagerly awaited by candidates and their families..

Candidates who have any queries or concerns regarding the results can contact NTA's helpline or visit their official website for more information. The helpline numbers and email IDs are available on the website.