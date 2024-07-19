NEET-UG case: CBI arrests RIMS Ranchi student who 'solved' papers

RANCHI: A first-year MBBS student of the 2023 batch from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the NEET paper leak case.

The arrest coincides with the arrest of four students from AIIMS Patna on Thursday, who are said to be members of the paper solvers gang.

According to sources, the RIMS medical student, named Surbhi Kumari, was first interrogated by the CBI on July 17 and was kept under police custody in Hostel No. 3 of RIMS on Wednesday night. On Thursday, she was called to the CBI office for further interrogation.

After about eight hours of questioning on Thursday, the CBI finally arrested her in the evening. RIMS PRO Dr. Rajiv Ranjan confirmed that the student is now in CBI custody.

“The student belonged to the 2023 batch which is a first-year student and she is now under the custody of CBI. They initially approached the administration for some initial information from the student and afterwards yesterday they again approached for further investigation in the same and then they proceeded with the custody of the student,” said the PRO.