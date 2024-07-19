No clarity yet on next law panel chief

NEW DELHI: Months after Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi resigned as the chairperson of the 22nd Law Commission of India, the Centre is yet to appoint a new head for the panel tasked with drafting a nationwide Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a long-time poll promise of the BJP.

Though the commission’s tenure will expire on August 31 this year, there is no clarity yet on the appointment of the new chairman.

Curiously, the Justice Awasthi-led commission has been working on formulating a comprehensive draft bill on UCC since it was constituted two years ago. Implementation of a central UCC was one of the main poll planks of the BJP during its campaigns in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

As the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand is all set to implement UCC in October, other states ruled by the saffron party, including Assam and Gujarat, are also pushing for the implementation of the uniform code in their respective states.

In March this year, Justice Awasthi quit from the commission after he was appointed as a judicial member of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. Incidentally, the 22nd Law Commission was constituted in November 2022 under him after a gap of four years. The tenure of the commission was extended till August 31, 2024.

After constituting the 22nd Law Commission, the Modi government maintained that the commission would look into the framing of the UCC.

Significantly, the panel was also mandated to prepare the constitutional and legal framework to conduct simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and urban and rural local bodies across the country.

The Law Commission had worked in tandem with the committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which prepared a report on the feasibility of the ‘One Nation One poll’ proposal. However, the Law Commission’s final report on the same has not yet been made available in the public domain.