One can aspire to become Devta, but there’re always uncertainties: RSS chief

“(Only) after achieving human qualities, man aspires to become a superman with supernatural powers and then attain the status of ‘devta’ and ‘bhagwan’. He then aspires for vishwaroop (the supreme power). What is beyond that is certain,” he said, adding that development of the inner and outer self is a never-ending process.

“That’s why one should work relentlessly for humanity. A worker should never be satisfied with his work,” he said.

Quoting many references from the scriptures, Bhagwat said, “Work should continue, one should strive to work constantly in areas of environment, education and health...There is no end to it…We should strive to make this world a beautiful place as is the nature of India”.

Speaking about the essence of Sanatan Dharma, he said, “Sanatan Sanskriti and Dharma did not come from royal palaces but from ashrams and forests. With changing times, our clothes may change, but our nature will never.”