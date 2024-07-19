Pay more toll fee if FASTag is not fixed on windscreen

NEW DELHI: If you haven’t fixed the FASTag sticker on the windscreen of your vehicle, you will have to shell out double the toll charges, and the defaulter may also be blacklisted, according to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) guidelines.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) on Thursday said a detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) had been issued to all user fee collection agencies and concessionaires to charge double user fee in case FASTag is not affixed on the front windshield.

The information will also be prominently displayed at all toll plazas, informing highway users about the penalties for non-compliance of entering a toll lane without a fixed FASTag on the front windshield, said ministry officials.