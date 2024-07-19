Shah bats for more teeth to security agencies in checking narco-terror

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Thursday that India cannot become a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unless the country succeeds in keeping its youth away from drugs.
Chairing the 7th ‘Apex Level Meeting of NCORD’ in New Delhi, Shah emphasised that the drug business is now closely linked with narco-terrorism. He highlighted that the revenue generated from the drug trade poses a severe threat to national security and must be addressed urgently.
He announced that the government would soon provide inexpensive kits for preliminary narcotics testing, simplifying the process for enforcement agencies to register cases.
During the meeting, Shah also launched the national narcotics helpline ‘MANAS’ – Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra. He stated, “Today, the MANAS portal has been launched. The capacity building for the Centre of Excellence for Narcotics Control is ongoing, and Mission Spandan has been initiated to combat drug abuse. Secretaries need to issue orders to enhance awareness about the MANAS portal and its usage.”
Shah appealed for the formation of Joint Coordination Committees at the state level and a strict review of financial investigations, urging states to report findings to central agencies within the finance ministry. He also called on central agencies to file suo moto cases and encouraged states to allocate a significant portion of their budgets to narcotic forensics.
Congratulating all agencies for their efforts in combating drugs over the past five years, Shah remarked, “The achievements so far account for only 10 percent of what needs to be done. The real battle starts now. We cannot win this battle unless every citizen below 35 joins the fight and those above 35 guide them.”