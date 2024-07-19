Shah bats for more teeth to security agencies in checking narco-terror

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Thursday that India cannot become a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unless the country succeeds in keeping its youth away from drugs.

Chairing the 7th ‘Apex Level Meeting of NCORD’ in New Delhi, Shah emphasised that the drug business is now closely linked with narco-terrorism. He highlighted that the revenue generated from the drug trade poses a severe threat to national security and must be addressed urgently.

He announced that the government would soon provide inexpensive kits for preliminary narcotics testing, simplifying the process for enforcement agencies to register cases.