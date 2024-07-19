Student unions, human rights orgs take out rally in Kolkata in solidarity with Bangladesh protests

KOLKATA: Several Left-aligned student unions and human rights organisations staged a protest march near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday to express solidarity with the ongoing stir in the neighbouring country against quota system.

The activists were seen holding placards against alleged action by security forces on student protestors during street demonstrations in Bangladesh in the last few days, and raising slogans in solidarity with the agitators across the border.

Hundreds of activists, including women, assembled near the Academy of Fine Arts and tried to move towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission before being stopped by the police near the Exide crossing, where the police had put up barricades.