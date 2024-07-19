UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya retorts to Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, had made a cryptic ‘monsoon offer’ of forming the state government with 100 MLAs. “Monsoon offer: Sau lau, sarkar banao,” Akhilesh Yadav had posted on microblogging site X.

The social media post was seen as an effort to attract the detractors of UP CM Yogi Adityanath driving defection to form a new government in the state. It was not the first time that the SP chief had made such an offer.

In December 2022, Akhilesh had offered UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak to “bring 100 MLAs and become CM of the state.”

Currently, the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh is replete with the discussions over the reported infighting in the BJP, especially the rift between the UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his deputy, Keshav Maurya, who is being considered as the main detractor of Yogi.

Reacting to the bickering among the BJP leadership, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been poking sarcasm at the ruling party, claiming that it had gone weak owing to the Lok Sabha debacle, followed by the internecine battle of oneupmanship in the party.

Meanwhile, Maurya also retorted to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that both the government and the BJP organisation at the centre and in the state were strong and would come back in 2027 with a thumping majority like in 2017.

“The return of the Goonda Raj of SP is not possible in UP,” he posted on X.

However, the BJP dismissed any speculation of infighting and sought to project a united face in possibly the most politically crucial state.