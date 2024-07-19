UP govt makes it mandatory for eatery owners to display names on Kanwar Yatra route across state

LUCKNOW: The controversy over the display of owners’ names on eateries falling on the Kanwar Yatra route is far from over with the UP government's decision drawing flak from various quarters including a BJP leader, allies and the opposition.

The UP government issued directives on Friday making it mandatory for shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names along with other details on their establishments across all pockets in the state where the Kanwar Yatra is organised.

The UP government made it clear on Friday that the guidelines over the display of nameplates on establishments along the Kanwar route were to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra and also to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. The authorities also made it clear that action would be taken against those selling ‘halal-certified’ products.

The Kanwar Yatra will commence on July 22 with the advent of the Hindu month of Shravan and conclude on August 2.

While senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the diktat calling it a “disease of untouchability” that may spread far and wide, national president of All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) Maulana Shahabuddin Razvin extended complete support to the UP government’s decision.

Naqvi said that faith must be respected but “untouchability must not be encouraged," as he also slammed those who criticised him for his post.

“Kuch ati-utsahi adhikariyon ke aadesh hadbadi mein gadbadi wali... asprishyata ki bimari ko badhawa de sakte hain... astha ka samman hona chahiye, par asprishyata ka sanrakshan nahi hona chahiye (the hasty orders of some overzealous officials may spread the disease of untouchability...Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be encouraged),” he said.

On the contrary, Razvin said the CM had taken the decision to prevent Hindu-Muslim conflicts and ensure peace during the Kanwar Yatra. "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is politicising the issue for cheap popularity," he said.

Meanwhile, apart from Naqvi, a few key allies of the BJP, including the JD(U), RLD and Chirag Paswan, have also condemned the directive asking the state government to review the order.

A similar order was issued by the Muzaffarnagar police on Monday. Muzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Singh said, “This has been done to ensure to avoid confusion among kanwariyas leading to a law and order issue.”