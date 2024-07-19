UP govt makes it mandatory for eatery owners to display names on Kanwar Yatra route across state

LUCKNOW: The controversy over the display of owners’ names on eateries falling on the Kanwar Yatra route is far from over with the UP government's decision drawing flak from various quarters including a BJP leader, allies and the opposition.
The UP government issued directives on Friday making it mandatory for shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names along with other details on their establishments across all pockets in the state where the Kanwar Yatra is organised.
The UP government made it clear on Friday that the guidelines over the display of nameplates on establishments along the Kanwar route were to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra and also to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. The authorities also made it clear that action would be taken against those selling ‘halal-certified’ products.
The Kanwar Yatra will commence on July 22 with the advent of the Hindu month of Shravan and conclude on August 2.
While senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the diktat calling it a “disease of untouchability” that may spread far and wide, national president of All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) Maulana Shahabuddin Razvin extended complete support to the UP government’s decision.
Naqvi said that faith must be respected but “untouchability must not be encouraged," as he also slammed those who criticised him for his post.
“Kuch ati-utsahi adhikariyon ke aadesh hadbadi mein gadbadi wali... asprishyata ki bimari ko badhawa de sakte hain... astha ka samman hona chahiye, par asprishyata ka sanrakshan nahi hona chahiye (the hasty orders of some overzealous officials may spread the disease of untouchability...Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be encouraged),” he said.
On the contrary, Razvin said the CM had taken the decision to prevent Hindu-Muslim conflicts and ensure peace during the Kanwar Yatra. "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is politicising the issue for cheap popularity," he said.
Meanwhile, apart from Naqvi, a few key allies of the BJP, including the JD(U), RLD and Chirag Paswan, have also condemned the directive asking the state government to review the order.
A similar order was issued by the Muzaffarnagar police on Monday. Muzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Singh said, “This has been done to ensure to avoid confusion among kanwariyas leading to a law and order issue.”
However, after a strong reaction from various quarters, the order was reviewed on Thursday and it was left to the ‘free will’ of the eateries owners to display their names.
While the Congress called it an assault on shared Indian culture, former UP CM and BSP chief Mayawati dubbed it as unconstitutional and KC Tyagi of the JD(U) urged the state government to withdraw it as it may cause communal tension since there should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.
Another BJP ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), said the diktat was wrong and against the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Chaudhary Charan Singh. "Now, politicians are taking religion and caste forward in politics. Why make someone write their name on street carts? They have the right to work...This tradition is absolutely wrong. It is up to the customer to make purchases from a shop of their choice,” RLD National General Secretary Trilok Tyagi said.
Union Minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan said that he did not support any divide in the name of caste or religion. He said that he believed that only two classes -- rich and poor -- existed in the society and persons of different castes and religions fell in both categories.
"The gap between these two classes should be bridged. It is every government's responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backwards, upper castes and Muslims as well. All are there. We need to work for them," Paswan said.
Meanwhile, the BJP defended it saying it would allow fasting Hindus to choose a pure vegetarian restaurant to get ‘Satvik’ food.
BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, “India's 'secularism' can't be so fragile that a uniform order asking all eateries to display name and contact number of the owner/workers should disrupt it.”
BJP leader and former UP minister Mohsin Raza said the CM had been attentive towards people’s security. “The Opposition is trying to oppose the Kanwar Yatra and not this advisory,” he said.
Meanwhile, ADG, Meerut Zone, DK Thakur said that it was not a new order. "It was there last year as well. Confusion was created over the order this time," he added.
Jamiat demands immediate withdrawal of Kanwar Yatra order
Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has demanded that the UP government immediately withdraw the nameplate order describing the diktat unjust, discriminatory and a clear manifestation of prejudice.
Madani said, "Just as the Dalit community has been subjected to untouchability and presented as impure for centuries, now there is a deliberate attempt to treat Muslims similarly and relegate them to second-class citizenship. This action tarnishes the cultural identity, fabric, and grandeur of our nation, which is rooted in the teachings of Buddha, Chishti, Nanak, and Gandhi. Such divisive measures will never be acceptable."
Madani added that though the decision was being implemented in a specific area, its ramifications would be far-reaching. It would empower forces that seek the economic boycott of Muslims and provide opportunities for anti-national elements to exploit the situation.
Highlighting the fact that the areas through which Kanwar Yatra passes have a significant Muslim population, Madani said: "Muslims have always respected the beliefs and practices of the Kanwariyas and have never caused them any harm. However, such an order will severely damage communal harmony and create divisions and misunderstandings among the people."