Vikram Misri off to meet Bhutan King on his first visit after taking charge

NEW DELHI: Three days after assuming the role of foreign secretary, Vikram Misri will undertake an official visit to Bhutan from July 19 to 20.
Bhutan is crucial for India as it shares a border with China. Discussions are likely to include Bhutan-China border talks and India’s aid for the neighbouring country.
During his visit, Misri will meet King Jigme Khesar, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, foreign minister DN Dhungyel, and his counterpart Pema Choden. Misri and Choden will co-chair bilateral development cooperation talks concerning Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan, as India supports Bhutan’s five-year plans.
It is noteworthy that during his official visit to Bhutan in March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would double its support for Bhutan’s five-year plan to Rs 10,000 crore.
For the country’s recently concluded 12th Five-Year Plan, the budgetary support was Rs 5,000 crore.
The People’s Democratic Party, which is seen as being pro-India, is currently in power in Bhutan. Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay made his first overseas official visit to India in March this year, after being assuming office in January.
“The (Misri’s) visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and underscores the highest priority the Government of India attaches to its Neighbourhood First Policy,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Support to Five-Year Plan
