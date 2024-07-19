Vikram Misri off to meet Bhutan King on his first visit after taking charge

It is noteworthy that during his official visit to Bhutan in March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would double its support for Bhutan’s five-year plan to Rs 10,000 crore.

For the country’s recently concluded 12th Five-Year Plan, the budgetary support was Rs 5,000 crore.

The People’s Democratic Party, which is seen as being pro-India, is currently in power in Bhutan. Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay made his first overseas official visit to India in March this year, after being assuming office in January.

“The (Misri’s) visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and underscores the highest priority the Government of India attaches to its Neighbourhood First Policy,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).