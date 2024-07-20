13-year-old raped, blackmailed by Insta friend in Madhya Pradesh; two held

The girl, a Class 9 student, befriended one of the accused on Instagram and was introduced to another man. On June 1, the two men and another accused met the girl at her village and forced her to go for a ride with them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma told reporters.

As per the complaint, one of the accused raped her, and another shot a video of the act while their accomplice drove the car, the official said. Later, the accused repeatedly called the girl to meet, threatening to circulate the video, he said. When the girl refused to give in to their threats, they circulated the video, and subsequently, her family found out about the assault. Police have also seized the mobile phone and car used in the crime , officials added.