ASI to improve facilities of heritage sites ahead of UNESCO meeting

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Unesco's World Heritage Committee taking place in the national capital, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has instructed all its regional offices in states and union territories to undertake initiatives to improve facilities and illuminate heritage sites.
The special focus will be on World Heritage Sites (WHS) and ticketed monuments. Entry fee will be waived for the delegates including the foreign nationals and accompanying members - who have been registered and issued a registration badge.
Officials said that directions have been issued to the Superintendent Archaeologist (SAs), who is in charge of circles, to refurbish or repair lighting arrangements, illumination, signages, and toilets and also to ensure cleanliness in and around the protected sites.
They have been specifically instructed to take care of faded signages and installation of additional information panels if required. Standees or banners for publicising the meet at prominent locations are also being placed in all ticketed monuments and World Heritage sites.
There are about 3,700 monuments including forts, tombs and other structures under the ASI's jurisdiction and only 143 of them are ticketed.
The SAs have also been asked to submit a detailed report regarding the work carried out at monuments in their respective jurisdiction with 'before' and 'after' photos at the earliest.
"Special attention in this regard is required to be paid to World Heritage sites and all ticketed monuments. This is an opportunity to make an impression on the global stage," read an official note.
The venue of the convention is Bharat Mandapam. The meeting will kick start on Sunday.
As per the Ministry of Culture, more than 3,100 delegates from 195 countries had registered for the 10-day long event which is being held in India for the first time. The culture ministers of at least 30 countries are also likely to attend the convention.
As part of the event, delegates will be taken to significant heritage sites in Delhi and other states. The ministry in collaboration with other ministries, departments and state authorities has planned visits to various monuments, museums, and heritage walks for them.
The culture ministry is expecting that the foreign dignitaries and visitors coming to attend the meeting may stay after the event and visit significant historic monuments therefore the decision to waive ticket charges for the delegates has been taken. The exemption from entry fees at heritage sites and museums will continue till August 10.