ASI to improve facilities of heritage sites ahead of UNESCO meeting

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Unesco's World Heritage Committee taking place in the national capital, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has instructed all its regional offices in states and union territories to undertake initiatives to improve facilities and illuminate heritage sites.

The special focus will be on World Heritage Sites (WHS) and ticketed monuments. Entry fee will be waived for the delegates including the foreign nationals and accompanying members - who have been registered and issued a registration badge.

Officials said that directions have been issued to the Superintendent Archaeologist (SAs), who is in charge of circles, to refurbish or repair lighting arrangements, illumination, signages, and toilets and also to ensure cleanliness in and around the protected sites.