Austria’s Steyr assault rifle found from terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter site

The Steyr AUG is a selective-fire, bullpup assault rifle with a conventional gas-piston-operated action that fires from a closed bolt. It is designed as a modular weapon system that could be quickly configured as an assault rifle, a carbine, a submachine gun and even an open-bolt light machine gun.

Militants have already been using the US-made M-4 carbine rifles. Several of these were recovered by security forces from militants killed both in Jammu region as well as Kashmir. “The M-4s are mostly used by top commanders and Pakistan militants operating in J&K,” a security officer said, who explained that these rifles are sophisticated and have night vision devices.

“Pakistan’s ISI has got a lot of money via narco trade. They are using it to buy weapons to use in J&K,” former J&K police chief SP Vaid said.

