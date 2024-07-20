Chorus for separate ‘Bheel’ state gains currency in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The demand to form a separate ‘Bheel Pradesh’ or Tribal state is gaining momentum. Thousands of tribals from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra held a mega rally on Thursday at Mangarh Dham in Banswara to raise this demand. The tribals want a new state to be created by merging 49 districts of 4 states of the country and will soon send a delegation to meet the President and the PM to press for this demand.

Tribals from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra reached Mangarh Dham for this massive tribal rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara district. Many MPs and MLAs of the tribal community also participated in this mega rally called by 35 organizations of the tribal community, the largest organization of the Bhil community. They are demanding the establishment of a ‘Bheel’ or tribal State by merging 12 districts of Rajasthan, 14 of Gujarat, 13 of Madhya Pradesh and 6 of Maharashtra.