Findings of study on excess deaths in India during pandemic ‘gross and misleading overestimate': Centre

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday slammed the findings of an international study that estimated that 11.19 lakh excess deaths occurred in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic in India, and that life expectancy among Indian men and women fell.

In a detailed statement, the Union Health Ministry said these findings were based on “untenable and unacceptable” estimates.

“It is strongly asserted that an excess mortality of about 11.9 lakh deaths reported in the Science Advances paper in 2020 over the previous year is a gross and misleading overestimate,” the ministry added.

According to the paper, ‘Large and unequal life expectancy declines during the COVID-19 pandemic in India in 2020’, published in the journal Science Advances, 11.9 lakh excess deaths occurred in 2020 in the country during the pandemic, 17 per cent higher compared to the deaths in 2019.

Their estimate is about eight times higher than the official COVID-19 deaths in India, and 1.5 times the World Health Organisation's estimates, researchers, including those from the University of Oxford, UK, said

Using data of over 7.65 lakh individuals, the study also estimated changes in life expectancy at birth, by gender and social group between 2019 and 2020 in India. The data was taken from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5).

According to the study, the life expectancy in women fell by 3.1 years, while it fell by 2.1 years in men, the authors said. Gender inequalities in healthcare and resource distribution within households could be possible reasons, they said. These patterns contrast with those seen in high-income countries, where excess deaths were higher among men than women during the pandemic, the authors pointed out.

The authors claimed that they have followed a standard methodology of analysing National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) data

But the Ministry said there were “critical flaws” in the methodology.

“The most important flaw is that the authors have taken a subset of households included in the NFHS survey between January and April 2021, compared mortality in these households in 2020 with 2019, and extrapolated the results to the entire country.”

The NFHS sample is representative of the country only when it is considered as a whole. The 23 per cent of households included in this analysis from part of 14 states cannot be considered representative of the country, the statement said.

“The other critical flaw is related to possible selection and reporting biases in the included sample due to the time in which these data were collected, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

It is noteworthy that excess mortality during the pandemic means an increase in deaths due to all causes, and cannot be equated with deaths that were directly caused by Covid, it said.