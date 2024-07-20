Government set to table 6 new bills during Budget session

NEW DELHI: The ruling NDA is all set to introduce six bills in the upcoming Parliament session, slated to begin on July 22.

According to an official listing, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 is one of the bills aimed at facilitating a legal way of replacing the British era Aircraft Act of 1934 to ensure provisions for ease of doing business in India’s civil aviation sector.

The Parliament bulletin on Thursday stated that the Disaster Management (Amendment) Law Bill and the Boilers Bill have also been listed for the upcoming session. The disaster management bill, once enacted, is expected to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of different organisations working in the sector.

The government has also listed the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill for introduction and the debate during the session.

The coffee promotion bill has been prepared to give wider promotion and developmental avenues to the Indian Coffee industry. Discussions on the proposed bills will begin after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget on the second day of the monsoon session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted a Business Advisory Committee (BAC), empowered to decide the agenda for parliamentary sessions.

According to a source, the committee, chaired by the Speaker, will have leaders from all the parties as members. This includes Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), P P Chaudhary (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya (TDP), and Nishikant Dubey (BJP).

NEW BILLS