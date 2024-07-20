India to host UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting with immersive exhibitions

NEW DELHI: A display of 12 scale-model of in Maharashtra to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji and an immersive dome showcasing three significant World Heritage Sites in India—Rani Ki Vav, Ellora’s Kailash Temple and the 12th century Halebidu temple will be the high point of a series of exhibitions proposedto showcase India’s rich and diverse heritage and culture during Unesco’s World Heritage Committee meeting being held in the national capital. Fourinternational exhibitions are also proposed by the participant countries atthe venue of the event—Bharat Mandapam.

The fort exposition will be the largest show spreading over 7,000 squaremetre.

“An immersive experience is also being created inside the dome. There willbe three-- World Heritage properties--Rani Ki Vav, Ellora’s Kailash Templeand Halebidu temple. As you enter, you will actually have a feeling thatyou are inside the monument. It will give you that realistic perspective.

Numbers of tours to various heritage sites in Delhi and other states arebeing organised for the delegates who wish to stay beyond the programme,”said Janhwij Sharma, Additional Director General (Conservation and World Heritage) of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) at press briefing on theprestigious event being held for the first time in India.

Besides director general of ASI YS Rawat, chairperson of the World Heritage Committee and ambassador and permanent representative of India to UNESCOVishal V Sharma and union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat werealso present.

More than 3,000 including 1,200 delegates from 165 countries willparticipate in a 10-day long programme starting Sunday. The cultureministers of 30 countries signatories of the Unesco convention are alsoexpected to attend the meeting. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi willinaugurate the session.

“After hosting of the G20, the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee that will be held in India from July 21-31 will prove to be thenext milestone. We have received ‘in-principle approval’ for the presenceof Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the event. It willshowcase India’s diverse and unique cultural and natural heritage to theworld, taking India’s cultural glory to new heights,” said Shekhawat.

He further added that this is the first mega event of India under the thirdterm of Prime Minister Modi. “The international meeting of this scale willfurther strengthen India’s soft power in the world and provide anopportunity for global audience and outreach,” said the minister.

The essential functions of the Committee is to identify, based onnominations submitted by States Parties, cultural and natural properties of Outstanding Universal Value which are to be protected under the Convention,and to inscribe those properties on the World Heritage List.

It also monitors the state of conservation of properties inscribed on the World Heritage List, in liaison with States Parties; decides whichproperties included in the World Heritage List are to be inscribed on orremoved from the List of World Heritage in Danger and also whether aproperty may be deleted from the World Heritage List. The Committee alsoexamines requests for International Assistance financed by the WorldHeritage Fund.