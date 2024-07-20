INTERVIEW | INDIA bloc won't let NDA bulldoze Budget session: Gogoi

A

The Opposition will raise crucial issues such as Manipur, Agniveer, the disturbing rise in cross-border terrorism in the Jammu region, food inflation, spiralling unemployment, and others.

The Congress party wants to debate on matters related to Indian foreign policy in Parliament. We are concerned that under Prime Minister Modi India's influence in South Asia is diminishing and our neighbors are looking elsewhere for their countries’ growth and economic progress. In the past, debates on foreign policy were taboo inside Parliament for reasons that surprised me. Indian foreign policy is actively discussed in newspaper articles on television channels, and it is a subject of national interest and utmost importance. And people need to hear PM Modi's stand on China.