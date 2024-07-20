Maharashtra: Action against 7 MLAs for cross-voting in council polls

MUMBAI: The Congress has decided to take disciplinary action against the seven Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the recent Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. “These MLAs will be expelled from the party in the next two days,” a senior Congress leader said, wishing not to be named.

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday said the party has taken action against the MLAs who cross-voted in the biennial elections to 11 seats of the Maharashtra legislative council last week. “Action has been taken against the MLAs who cross-voted and you will see the result in future. Discipline is very important,” Venugopal told reporters after attending a meeting here to review the party’s preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra legislative assembly elections and to decide its poll strategies

“A group of senior MLAs from the Maharashtra Congress has written to the party high command, demanding immediate action against MLAs who cross-voted in the MLC elections. The MLAs said even those who followed the party’s orders are under scanner due to the actions of the seven MLAs who cross-voted,” Venugopal said.