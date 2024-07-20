Manoj Soni: The man who left UPSC to pursue spiritual calling

In an unexpected development, Manoj Soni, the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons. Soni's decision to step down five years before the end of his term has stirred speculation, yet those close to him understand that his heart is set on socio-religious activities. This significant move marks a new chapter in his life, deeply rooted in his long-standing association with the Anoopam Mission, a distinguished sect within the Swaminarayan tradition.

Administrative Experience: Soni's Journey in Academia

Before joining the UPSC, Soni had an illustrious academic career, serving three terms as Vice-Chancellor. Known to be close to Narnedra Modi, his appointment as the youngest Vice-Chancellor in India at the age of 40 at the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda underscored his leadership and vision. He later served two consecutive terms at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), Gujarat, from 2009 to 2015. Soni's academic journey, enriched by his specialisation in international relations studies, earned him recognition as a prominent political science scholar.

Soni's tenure at the UPSC began on 28 June 2017, when he became a member of the Commission. He took oath as chairperson on 16 May 2023, bringing his expertise and administrative acumen to one of India's most prestigious institutions responsible for recruiting candidates into top government services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. In this role, he was not merely an administrator but a monk with a mission to select and shape the future of India's civil service.

A Spiritual Calling: Return to Roots

The resignation, however, comes at a time when the UPSC is embroiled in a controversy involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly submitted fraudulent disability and caste certificates. Despite speculation, sources close to Soni emphasise that his decision to leave is not linked to this controversy. Instead, Soni is drawn towards his spiritual roots and socio-religious commitments.

Soni's connection to the Anoopam Mission, a non-profit organisation within the Swaminarayan tradition, dates back to his youth. The mission, founded in 1965 in Mogri, Anand district, aims to spread the teachings of Sri Sahajanand Swami, known as Swaminarayan, who advocated for a unique blend of devotional Hinduism and a rigorous moral code. Soni's dedication to the mission was formalised in 2020 when he received 'diksha' as a 'nishkarma karmayogi' (selfless worker), further cementing his commitment to the mission's ideals.