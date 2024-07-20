Over 23 lakh students receive NEET UG results; NTA website crashes, recovers later

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2024 results, ending the anxious wait for over 23.33 lakh students who took the exam on May 5, 2024.
Following a Supreme Court directive, the results were released on Saturday. The exam, conducted across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations, is a key requirement for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BUMS in recognised institutions across India.
Data from the retest at Hardayal Public School in Haryana showed significant score drops, indicating stricter controls and fairness in the re-exam process. The highest score in the retest was 682, compared to multiple perfect scores previously.
The servers of the result website crashed earlier in the afternoon due to heavy traffic but recovered as hours went by. A few complaints were received from students and parents alike about missing exam results at the centres where they had appeared for the exam.
Previously, on June 30, 2024, the NTA announced the results of a re-examination for some candidates. This re-exam was ordered by the Supreme Court due to allegations of irregularities. Controversies arose with claims of paper leaks and delays at six centres, leading to the Supreme Court mandating a retest for 1,563 candidates and cancelling the grace marks initially awarded.
The Supreme Court instructed the NTA to publish the results while masking candidate identities to investigate the fairness of the scores, particularly from centres with reported issues. The court will continue to hear petitions related to the alleged malpractices on July 22.
The NEET UG exam is one of the largest medical entrance exams in the country, with more than 24 lakh candidates appearing this year.
The Supreme Court's ongoing hearings and decisions highlight the importance of maintaining the integrity and fairness of this crucial examination process.