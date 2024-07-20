Over 23 lakh students receive NEET UG results; NTA website crashes, recovers later

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2024 results, ending the anxious wait for over 23.33 lakh students who took the exam on May 5, 2024.

Following a Supreme Court directive, the results were released on Saturday. The exam, conducted across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations, is a key requirement for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BUMS in recognised institutions across India.

Data from the retest at Hardayal Public School in Haryana showed significant score drops, indicating stricter controls and fairness in the re-exam process. The highest score in the retest was 682, compared to multiple perfect scores previously.

The servers of the result website crashed earlier in the afternoon due to heavy traffic but recovered as hours went by. A few complaints were received from students and parents alike about missing exam results at the centres where they had appeared for the exam.