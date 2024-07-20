Strict action against executive for molesting woman on flight: Jindal

NEW DELHI: Naveen Jindal, the chairman of Jindal Enterprises, on Friday assured a woman of “strictest action” against one of his top employees accused of molesting her in a flight.
The assurance from Jindal, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kurukshetra, came in a response to a post on X, where the woman narrated her ordeal.
The incident, as per the woman’s testimony, occurred on an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi (in transit to Boston). The Abu Dhabi police have reportedly booked the accused for the offense.
The woman, whose username on X goes by Ananya Chhaochharia, shared that Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, CEO of Jindal Steels (as per his LinkedIn profile), who was sitting next to her in the flight, forced her to watch porn videos and groped her later.
“I was seated next to an industrialist (Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, CEO of Jindal Steel). He must be roughly 65 in age and told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up — very normal conversation about our roots and family, etc, and (that his) both sons are married and settled in the US, etc.
The conversation moved to what my hobbies are. He asked if I enjoy watching movies and I was like ‘of course’. He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!” she posted.
“He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff. Thankfully, the Etihad team was very proactive and took action immediately. They made me sit at their seating area and served me tea and fruits,” she wrote.
She further accused Saraogi of asking the airline staff of her whereabouts after she left her seat. “The staff also informed the cops at Abu Dhabi, who were waiting as soon as the gates of the aircraft opened. I could not proceed with a complaint because I would have missed my connecting flight to Boston. I was escorted to the next gate to ensure he did not come near me. He also did not deny this when the cops asked him questions,” she added.
Jindal responded to her post saying that the company has “zero tolerance” in such matters. “I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken,” Jindal said.
Abu Dhabi police books the accused CEO
