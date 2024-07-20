Strict action against executive for molesting woman on flight: Jindal

NEW DELHI: Naveen Jindal, the chairman of Jindal Enterprises, on Friday assured a woman of “strictest action” against one of his top employees accused of molesting her in a flight.

The assurance from Jindal, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kurukshetra, came in a response to a post on X, where the woman narrated her ordeal.

The incident, as per the woman’s testimony, occurred on an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi (in transit to Boston). The Abu Dhabi police have reportedly booked the accused for the offense.