Tribals under pressure from Bangla infiltrators: Marandi

RANCHI: Following an alleged attack on tribal households after a dispute over making an objectionable edited video of a girl viral on social media by her neighbour, state BJP Chief Babulal Marandi has said that the tribals in Jharkhand are being threatened by Bangladeshi infiltrators to hand over their land to them.

Terming it a clear case of ‘land-jihad’, Marandi said that the increasing atrocities on tribal women and daughters on the land of tribal freedom fighters, is extremely sad.

Marandi also shared a video footage on X where some people in ‘lungi’ who could be seen ransacking a house saying ‘jeena Muskhil kar denge’ (Will make your life miserable) and posted, “Listen to this precarious threat being given to the tribals of Jharkhand by illegal Bangladeshi intruders and guess the horrifying future of Jharkhand!”

“If the tribals do not hand over their land to Bangladeshi intruders in Hemant Soren’s government, their lives will be made miserable,” said Marandi. The self-proclaimed contractor of Abua Raj and jal, jungle, zameen, Hemant Soren, has now taken the contract to eliminate the identity of tribals from Santhal Pargana, he added.

Marandi further said that the case of ‘land jihad’ has come to the light in Gayabthan under Maheshpur police station in Pakur, where the land owners were beaten up and seriously injured by the infiltrators.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakur district administration ordered prohibitory orders following a fierce conflict between two communities at Ilami-Taranagar village under Muffassil police station. Three persons have also been arrested in this regard.