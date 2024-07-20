Use big data, AI to counter terrorism, says Shah

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on the need to constitute a team of young and tech-savvy officers to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning driven analytics.

Officials said that while chairing a meeting of heads of security and law enforcement agencies here to review functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Shah reiterated that in the face of new and emerging security challenges, “we must always be one step ahead in our responses”.

MAC is an information technology-driven platform for sharing intelligence inputs provided by security and investigative agencies for each other’s sharing and taking action based on the inputs.