Use big data, AI to counter terrorism, says Shah

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on the need to constitute a team of young and tech-savvy officers to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning driven analytics.
Officials said that while chairing a meeting of heads of security and law enforcement agencies here to review functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Shah reiterated that in the face of new and emerging security challenges, “we must always be one step ahead in our responses”.
MAC is an information technology-driven platform for sharing intelligence inputs provided by security and investigative agencies for each other’s sharing and taking action based on the inputs.
Shah asked the officers to adopt a whole-of-the-government approach towards national security and suggested they should work with greater synergy among them in their effort to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting ecosystem, the officials said.
Shah also emphasised that MAC must continue to work 24X7 as a platform “for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders”. He said the government is working on a technical and operational revamp of MAC to increase its reach.
While reviewing the overall internal security situation and the fight against terrorism, Shah asked for greater engagement through MAC to make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.
The officials said that the home minister exhorted all the stakeholders to bolster their efforts further through prompt responses and aggressive follow up of shared inputs on the multi agency centre.