Vice-Chief of Air Staff says self-reliance can’t be at the cost of nation’s defence

“Nation’s defence comes first and foremost and if Indian Air Force or Indian forces have to ride on this atma nirbharta, it is only possible if everyone - from DRDO, to DPSUs, to the private industry hold hands and take us to that path and don’t let us deviate it...”

He further mentioned that defending the country is not only the job of men in uniforms and said “So, my humble request to each one of us here, including we in uniform, is that let’s put a system in place where we are helping each other out in achieving the overall goal, which are our goals.”

Air Marshal Singh also asserted that the weapons that the forces are talking about should be developed and manufactured in the country and at a faster rate.

Along with Research and Development (R&D) agencies which are looking at developing new technologies, the industry has to be ready to absorb these new technologies.