Will scrap Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender awarded to industrialist Gautam Adani's firm will be scrapped if his party comes to power in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said his party will ensure Dharavi residents and businesses are not uprooted, adding that people staying there must be given 500 square feet houses in the locality itself.

"We will scrap Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power. The government should give an answer as to why it should not be scrapped now itself. We will not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city," the former chief minister said.

Additional concessions that are not specified in the contract have been given to the Adani Group in the project to redevelop Dharavi, one of the world's densest urban sprawls, Thackeray claimed.

"We will not give additional concessions. We will see what is good for residents of Dharavi and if need arises we will issue a fresh tender," he asserted.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also includes the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in October.