BSF officer and jawan die of heatstroke during ‘Harami Nallah’ patrol

AHMEDABAD: A Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a jawan died of heatstroke while on patrol at the ‘Harami Nallah’ creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat, said a BSF statement on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when Assistant Commandant Vishwa Deo and Head Constable Dayal Ram, hailing from Uttarakhand, reportedly suffered heat stroke and dehydration along the border.

Assistant Commandant Deo served in the 59th battalion of the BSF, according to the officials. The current temperatures in the Rann of Kutch and Harami Nallah areas are between 34 and 36 degrees, with humidity levels as high as 80–82%.

Officials stated that the two were promptly transported to a medical facility in Bhuj by evening, but unfortunately, their lives could not be saved.

According to the release, Assistant Commandant Deo and his team, which included Head Constable Dayal Ram, were conducting long-range border patrolling in remote and rugged terrain along the international borders north of Harami Nala. They encountered severe weather conditions and faced medical emergencies.

Despite being promptly evacuated to the nearest medical facilities, they succumbed to critical health conditions.

The release stated that despite their rigorous training and experience, the severity of the situation proved to be overwhelming. The two BSF personnel exemplified the highest standards of bravery and dedication. Their commitment to safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty, even in the face of extreme danger, will never be forgotten, the statement further read.

Earlier this year, in May, a BSF jawan stationed to guard the same frontier along Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) lost his life due to extreme weather conditions and heat stroke.