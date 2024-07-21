CM Saini dubs Congress's 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign 'Jhooth Ki Yatra'

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday dubbed Congress' ongoing "Haryana Maange Hisab" campaign "Jhooth Ki Yatra", and alleged the opposition party only spreads lies.

Saini said the Congress should give an account of its ten years (2005-2014) during which, he alleged, corruption and nepotism prevailed.

Speaking to reporters in Sirsa, Saini, on being asked about the arrest of Congress MLA Surender Panwar in an illegal mining-linked money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, said the ED is an independent agency and it is doing its job.

They take action wherever they feel there is wrongdoing, he said.

When asked about the Congress' attack on the BJP on various fronts under its 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign led by Deepender Singh Hooda, Saini said, "Deepender should first give account of things during his father's (Bhupinder Hooda's) tenure. What they did during their tenure, they should tell."

"This ('Haryana Maange Hisab') is a 'Jhooth Ki Yatra' and they only spread lies among the public," said Saini.

The Congress should talk about their 10-year rule, Saini said, alleging jobs used to be on sale during their time.

During hot weather, people used to get a power supply for just two-three hours, he said.

People have not forgotten the kind of situation that prevailed during their time, he said and alleged the system had crumbled.

Farmers faced difficulties selling their produce, elderly faced hassles in getting old-age pensions during their time, said Saini.

During the ten years of our government's time, we ensured equitable development, said Saini.

The Congress had on July 15 launched the 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, under which it is targeting the ruling BJP on several fronts, including unemployment and law and order, farmers and other issues.

The Congress sought answers to 15 questions against the "misgovernance" of the BJP government through the campaign, but it does not have an answer to a single question, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda had said in Hisar on Saturday.

In 10 years, the BJP government has put Haryana off the track of development and prosperity, he had alleged.