BJP-led government at centre won't last long: Akhilesh, Mamata at TMC rally

KOLKATA: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would not last long as "communal forces" may experience temporary success but will ultimately be defeated.

While addressing the mega Martyrs' Day rally of the TMC, Yadav said, "Those who have come to power are guests for just a few days... This government at the Centre won't last long and will fall soon. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost, but those designs won't succeed," he said without naming the BJP or NDA.

The Samajwadi Party leader asserted that the "communal forces at the Centre" are "hatching conspiracies and trying to destabilise the country".

"The forces who want to divide the nation on communal lines might taste temporary success, but they will be defeated in the end. Such communal forces want to be in power at any cost," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backed Yadav's comment and said the BJP-led government at the Centre would not last long as it has been formed through "intimidation".

"The government at the Centre won't last long. This is not a stable government and will collapse soon," she said.

Banerjee lauded Akhilesh Yadav for his party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

"The 'Khel' (game) you played in UP should have forced the BJP government (in UP) to resign, but the shameless government is continuing in power by misusing agencies and other means," she said praising Yadav.

"You cannot cow us down by misusing agencies... Only Bengal can preserve the existence of India; there can be no India without Bengal," she added.

In an apparent reference to recent incidents of mob assaults in the state, the chief minister said, "Don't inflict injustice on people or tolerate it; we won't spare even TMC members if they are found guilty. I want TMC workers to be the people's friends. I want to tell municipality and panchayat representatives, MLAs, and MPs that they must ensure that we do not receive any complaint against them."

"If we get any complaint, we will take appropriate action. Everyone knows that if there is any injustice, we do not even spare TMC members," she added.