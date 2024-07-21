Government clears consideration of private member's bill on free internet

NEW DELHI: The government has cleared the consideration of a private member's bill that seeks to grant every citizen the right to free internet access while ensuring equal access to people from backward and remote regions of the country.

"No citizen shall be liable to pay any kind of fee or charges or expenses which may prevent him or her from accessing internet facilities," the bill has proposed.

While the bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by CPI(M) member V Sivadasan in December 2023, according to a bulletin issued by the Upper House of Parliament, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has communicated to the Rajya Sabha secretary-general that the president has recommended the consideration of the bill to the House.

Private members' bills involving expenditure from the exchequer require the president's permission through the ministry concerned on whether such bills can be considered by the House.

The Bill states that every citizen shall have the right to free internet access and the appropriate government shall, while ensuring universal access to the internet to all citizens, take special measures to ensure that the citizens who belong to the backward and remote regions of the country are provided equal access to the internet.

The Bill seeks to expand the scope of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression granted to all citizens of the country by making internet accessible to all for free.

The Bill also envisages that the digital divide in the society will be bridged.

It says the Constitution makes the right to freedom of speech and expression a fundamental right for all citizens, therefore they should be able to access the internet in order to exercise and enjoy their right to freedom of expression and opinion and other fundamental human rights.

It says the central government should either directly provide internet access to all citizens or completely subsidise the services provided by any service provider so that internet access is ensured for all citizens.

It also proposes that the Centre shall provide funds to the states as grants-in-aid of revenues to enable them to implement the provisions of the Act.