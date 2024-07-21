Internet, SMS suspended for 24 hours in Haryana's Nuh ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

"There is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh...," read the order that came at the feedback of Additional DGP-CID, Haryana and a Deputy Commissioner.

The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly.

Six persons – including two home guards, an imam at a mosque and a Bajrang Dal member were killed in the violence that ensued on July 31st during the procession organized by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad last year.

A mosque in the vicinity was attacked, in addition to targeted attacks and arson on Muslim houses and shops, according to media reports.

Though the exact reason behind the communal clashes remains unknown, some media reports have pointed fingers at inflammatory speeches given by Monu Maneswar, a Bajrang Dal worker accused in several murder cases of Muslims in Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to reports, On July 28th, Monu Manesar posted a video on his social media account announcing his intent to participate in the religious procession happening on July 31, extending an invitation to others to join him.

This was when Haryana and Rajasthan police were searching for him as he was the key accused in the murder of two Muslim men, within Haryana’s Bhiwani district. Monu was seen making inflammatory comments in the video, which sparked apprehension and discontent among the area's Muslims.

The BJP government in the state, then led by Manohar Khattar, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties over the violence.

A fact-finding report titled ‘Beyond The Surface: Exposing Systemic Violence & Police Complicity,’ compiled by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), has highlighted a one-sided approach in police arrests following the communal clashes on July 31st in Nuh.

The report highlighted a disproportionate targeting of Muslims in these arrests, with potential involvement by Hindus largely overlooked. A total of 393 arrests and 160 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been reportedly registered in relation to these events.

In the aftermath of the violence, 1208 structures were reportedly demolished by the authorities in Nuh, terming it as "illegal encroachments."

