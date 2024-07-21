Kanwariyas ransack eatery in UP over onion in curry; Indore seeks to emulate Yogi govt order

LUCKNOW/BHOPLA : A day after the Uttar Pradesh government mandated display of nameplates on the eateries falling on the Kanwar yatra route, a group of Kanwariyas, heading to Haridwar with water collected from the Ganga, ransacked an eatery after finding onion slices in the food in Muzaffarnagar.

The kanwariyas from neighbouring Haryana stopped at an eatery — Tau Hukkewalah Haryanvi Tourist Dhaba — on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway for lunch. While having meals, they found onion slices in the curry. The agitated kanwariyas assaulted the dhaba workers and ransacked the furniture and the refrigerator in the dhaba. They targeted the chef too, but he managed to escape.

Chapar Police Station SHO Rogent Tyagi said that since the Lord Shiva devotees consume simple satvik food during Sawan, they get agitated when they find onions in the curry.

Dhaba owner Pramod Kumar said it all happened due to confusion. He was not aware that Kanwariyas did not even consume onions.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to display eatery owners’ names has triggered a clamour for a similar move in the adjoining Madhya Pradesh.

At least three ruling BJP MLAs—including an ex-minister—have hailed the UP government’s decision and demanded a similar move in the state.

The demand has emanated from the country’s cleanest city and MP’s commercial capital, Indore, when MLA Ramesh Mendola wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding that the display of owners’ names be made compulsory across the state.

“I request the MP government make displaying the names of owners or operators of all mobile and immobile shops compulsory. Such a move will establish the identity of each shop owner in society and help the shop owner enhance his goodwill among customers. It will also ensure better services to customers,” he wrote.