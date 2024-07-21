Maharashtra witnesses 1,267 farmer suicides since January; Amravati division worst hit

MUMBAI: A total of 1,267 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra in the first six months of this year, with the Amravati division in the state's Vidarbha region accounting for 557 deaths.

As per January to June data in a state government report, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division was second with 430 deaths, followed by 137 in Nashik division, 130 in Nagpur division and 13 in Pune division.

No death was reported in the coastal Konkan division.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2022, Maharashtra led with 37.6 per cent of all farmer suicides in the country.