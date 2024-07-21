Mumbai sees heavy showers; flights cancelled, waterlogging in many areas

MUMBAI: Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, disrupting flight operations and inundating roads in many parts of the city, officials said.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility, a source said.

As many 36 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport. The flights cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were of budget airline IndiGo as well as full-service carriers Air India and Vistara, as per the source.

"Heavy rains, which continued to hit the city at a frequent interval and low visibility led to the cancellation of 18 arrivals and departures each on Sunday,"said the source.

These cancellations involve 24 flights of IndiGo, including 12 departures, and eight by Air India, including 4 departures. Vistara also cancelled four of its flights at Mumbai Airport, the source said.

At least 15 flights were diverted to the nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, till 4 pm.

As intermittent heavy spells of rain hit the city, runway operations were suspended at 12.12 pm for eight minutes and from 1 pm to 1.15 pm, the source said.

Flights of IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Akasa were diverted, it was stated.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city received 82 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 96 mm, and the western suburbs got 90 mm till 4 pm.

Suburban train services were operating normally on both the Western and Central Railway routes. However, trains were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Harbour Line due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel and Kurla stations.

A few buses were diverted because of flooding in many parts of the city.

A traffic police official said Andheri Subway in DN Nagar was closed, and the southbound traffic was diverted via Gokhale Bridge and northbound traffic via Thackeray Bridge. Similarly, the Khar subway was closed.