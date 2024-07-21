Uttarakhand will accommodate Agniveers in government departments: CM Dhami

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday the Agniveers of the state who return after serving the country will be accommodated in various departments of the state and a provision for reservation will also be made in this regard.

The chief minister said during a programme here that after the Agniveer scheme was brought, he had a meeting with Army officers, former officers, soldiers and others.

On June 15, 2022, he had announced on 'X' that his government will accommodate the Agniveers in various departments of the state, including police, and will give them priority.

He said that a provision for reservation will also be made for Agniveers.

Dhami said that if required, a proposal to enact a law to accommodate Agniveers will also be brought in the Cabinet and placed in the assembly.