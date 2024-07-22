14 Gujarat students safely return from Bangladesh, 11 more to follow

AHMEDABAD: Fourteen students from Gujarat who were in Bangladesh have safely returned, Currently, arrangements are being made by Gujarat Government and central government to bring back eleven more students. The authorities have established communication with 25 Gujarat-origin students in Bangladesh, where protests over job quotas have caused unrest among the youth.

The government has successfully established contact with the 25 students from Gujarat who were in Bangladesh, ensuring arrangements for their safe return. Fourteen students have already returned to Gujarat, including seven from Bharuch district, two each from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, and one each from Amreli, Mahesana, and Patan. Efforts are now underway to facilitate the safe return of eleven more Gujarat students from Bangladesh.

According to an official press release from the Gujarat Government, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory concerning the situation in Bangladesh. Indian community members and students residing there are advised against local travel and urged to refrain from leaving their residences. Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs has provided 24-hour contact numbers for the Indian High Commissioner and Assistant High Commissioner in Bangladesh, offering assistance in case of emergencies or urgent needs.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupendra Patel has directed the Non-Resident Gujarati Foundation of the state to promptly organize efforts for the safe return of MBBS students from Bangladesh to reunite them with their families, ensuring their safety amid ongoing unrest.

In response to these directives, the NRG Foundation has launched a helpline, 9978430075, to collect information about stranded students in Bangladesh. Additionally, concerned parents and families of these students are urged to contact nrgfoundation@gujarat.gov.in to provide the necessary details for assistance.