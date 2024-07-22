All political parties must fight together for country for next five years: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the start of Parliament's Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have given their verdict in the Lok Sabha polls and now all political parties must fight together for the country for the next five years.

A day before the presentation of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Modi said the Budget will set the direction for the journey of the next five years and lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.

Speaking with the media before the start of the session, the Prime Minister also slammed the "negative politics" of some parties and said they used Parliament's time to hide their failures.

PM Modi also hit out at opposition parties for "trying to scuttle his voice" in Parliament in the last session and said such a tactic has no place in democracy.