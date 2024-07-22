BJP fumes as Didi says Bengal’s doors open for Bangladeshis in distress

KOLKATA: The violence in the neighbouring Bangladesh led West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee to emphasize that the state was ready to welcome all Bangladeshi refugees who would flee the country in view of the violence and bloodshed. The BJP, however, fumed saying “immigration and citizenship” are exclusively in the Centre’s domain.

“Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is their internal matter and we as a state cannot comment on this. But according to UN guidelines, we will welcome all refugees who will be dislodged from their home and hearth in Bangladesh and seek refuge in our state,” she said at her party’s rally on Martyrs’ Day. She also asked the people of Bengal not to get into any provocation about the ongoing violence that may trigger tension in West Bengal.

BJP co-in-charge for West Bengal Amit Malviya termed her statement as an “evil plan” of the INDIA bloc to settle illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country to Jharkhand and elsewhere to win polls.

“On odd days, she says she will not allow Hindu refugees, who came to India to escape religious persecution, to apply for citizenship under CAA. On even days, she welcomes Bangladeshis to India,” Malviya said, alleging that “If they insist, she will ask illegal Rohingyas, who vote for the TMC, to burn trains, block roads and kill people.”

BSF troops along eastern frontier on high alert

The Border Security Force on Sunday said that its troops deployed along the eastern frontier are on “high alert” in view of the violence in Bangladesh, even as they facilitated the return of nearly 380 students from the country facing internal strife.