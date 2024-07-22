Delhi riots 2020: Delhi High Court judge recuses self from hearing bail plea of Umar Khalid

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court judge Justice Amit Sharma on Monday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

The matter was listed for hearing before a division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Sharma.

This has to go before another bench, Justice Singh said.

"List before another bench, of which Justice Amit Sharma is not a member, on July 24," the court ordered.

Khalid, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020, has assailed a recent trial court order refusing to grant him bail in the case.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in the national capital, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.