Don’t be complacent, scale up security grid: Military experts

NEW DELHI: Complacency of the Indian security establishment, the armed forces and intelligence agencies has led to increased terrorist threats in the Jammu region, experts believe.

Pakistan’s deep state never wavered from its goal of fomenting disturbance and violence as part of “bleed India with a thousand cuts”, they added. The incremental deaths of the security personnel in the Jammu region of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has led to multiple rounds of high-level meeting, including by the Home Minister Amit Shah and the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visiting the region twice within a month to take stock of the security situation.

The death toll of the security personnel in Jammu region this year has gone up to 13 after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed on July 15 in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district. In comparison, threeterrorists have been neutralised in Jammu. Since 2021, as many as 34 soldiershave been martyred, while 40 terrorists were killed in the same period.

Cautioning towards the Pakistan’s long term goals related to Jammu and Kashmir Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd), security analyst, said Pakistan never digressed from its strategy of ‘bleeding India with a thousand cuts’ and they don’t lose a chance as their long term goal is to wrest the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.”