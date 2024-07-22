Economic Survey 2023-24: Higher private sector financing, resource mobilisation key to building quality infrastructure

NEW DELHI: A higher level of private sector financing and resource mobilisation from new sources will be crucial for India to build quality infrastructure, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

According to the survey, facilitating this would not only require policy and institutional support from the central government, but state and local governments would have to play an equally important role.