Economic Survey 2023-24: Rising obesity concern, and preventive measures must be taken for healthier lifestyle

NEW DELHI: Raising concerns over growing obesity and the increase in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, the Economic Survey said 54 per cent of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets.

Obesity presents a "concerning situation" and preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle, it said.

"Obesity is emerging as a serious concern among India's adult population," said the Survey, which was tabled on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

If India needs to "reap the gains of its demographic dividend, it is critical that its population's health parameters transition towards a balanced and diverse diet," it said.

Citing a report from the Indian Council for Medical Research, the Economic Survey observed that the rise in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, coupled with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods, exacerbate micronutrient deficiencies and overweight/obesity problems.