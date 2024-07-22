Haryana: Man kills brother-in-law, sets his body on fire for mistreating sister

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man strangled his brother-in-law to death in Haryana's Gurugram and later burnt his body after pouring turpentine on it as the latter was mistreating his ill sister and not giving her necessary medications.

The accused, identified as Rajesh alias Chotu, who has now been arrested committed the horrific crime in the intervening night of July 18-19. Sharing details, a senior Gurugram Police officer said they received information about a suspected arson at a house in Sector-15, Part-1, Gurugram in which a man had been charred to death.

The police after receiving the information rushed to the spot and found a charred male body which was later identified as Gorelal alias Halla. A person who was present at the spot told the cops that there was some renovation work underway at the house.

"He told us about a man named Rajesh who worked here as a security guard. On July 18 night, Rajesh's brother-in-law paid him a visit and they were consuming alcohol," the officer said. The next morning, Rajesh was found missing, the officer added.

Accordingly, based on his complaint, the police registered a case of murder and launched a massive manhunt to trace the suspect Rajesh. After two days of investigation, the accused was nabbed from sector-29, Gurugram.

The accused Rajesh during interrogation confessed to the crime and stated that his brother-in-law Gorelal, had been mistreating his sister and denying her medical care.

The accused Rajesh then decided to eliminate him and subsequently asked him to pay a visit. After a night of heavy drinking, Rajesh strangled Gorelal and then set his body on fire using turpentine oil before fleeing from the spot, the official added.