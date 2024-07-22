Heat on Assam government for action after wild elephant carcass burial inside refinery

GUWAHATI: Pressure is mounting on the Assam government to initiate action in the case involving the burial of an adult wild elephant carcass inside the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) township in the Golaghat district.

After the locals staged a protest on Sunday demanding action, a police complaint was lodged on Monday.

In his complaint, a student leader, Pintu Gogoi, apprised the Golaghat Superintendent Of Police that the local police station did not initiate any action even after the incident was brought to its notice. He warned of legal recourse if the police continued to ignore the incident. Well-known biodiversity organisation Aaranyak also demanded action.

The adult female elephant was electrocuted at the Butterfly Park located inside the NRL Township on July 18 and later, some staff buried the carcass within the refinery’s complex.

The forest department, which was informed about the incident on July 18 evening, exhumed the carcass on July 19, followed by a post-mortem. The forest department has registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and is conducting a probe. Senior forest officials could not be reached to find out the status of investigation.

Aaranyak, a member of the State Board of Wildlife, Assam and former member of National Board of Wildlife, expressed deep concern and outrage on the incident.

“This tragic event is a stark reminder of the ongoing threats faced by elephants in their natural habitat, particularly in the Golaghat district, which is part of a critical elephant corridor,” Aaranyak said in a statement.

“Reports indicate that the elephant died due to suspected electrocution after coming into contact with an exposed power cable…What is even more shocking is the refinery authorities buried the carcass without notifying the forest department in gross violation of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” the organisation said.

Stating that the incident raised serious questions about the operational protocols of NRL, its intention and commitment towards welfare of wildlife, Aaranyak said, “The illegal disposal of the elephant’s carcass not only undermines the legal framework designed to protect endangered species but also reflects a concerning disregard for the ecological integrity of the region.”

The organisation said the forest department needed to ensure accountability for those responsible to deter such violations in future. “It is essential to implement stricter safety measures to protect wildlife, particularly in Numaligarh Refinery campus,” it added.