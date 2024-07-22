Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in South Gujarat, Saurashtra; NDRF deployed for relief ops

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rainfall on Monday has disrupted daily life in South Gujarat's Surat and Saurashtra regions. In the past 24 hours, these areas have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in Saurashtra and Kutch. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions over the next 24 hours, prompting a red alert from the authorities.

As a result of the downpour, districts like Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka are grappling with waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion and closures of roads, causeways, and underpasses.

There has been significant rainfall in Saurashtra and South Gujarat. A cloudburst-like situation occurred in Lath village of Upleta City in Rajkot District, where around 11 inches of rain fell in just 2 hours, causing rivers to flood village markets.

Additionally, a similar water-bombing scenario has developed in Shergarh of Keshod in Junagadh District. Jinjari village of Manavdar has been submerged, and in Gir Garhda, the heavy rain has caused rivers and canals to overflow. Kalyanpur in Dwarka District received 11 inches of rain within four hours. In South Gujarat, Navsari and Valsad have experienced torrential downpours. Rainfall has been reported in 126 talukas across the state today, from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

On Monday, heavy rain has once again hit the pilgrimage city of Dwarka. Villages such as Lamba, Bhogat, and Asota in Kalyanpur taluka experienced intense rainfall, causing many farms to be washed away. In response to the heavy rains, the district administration took steps to relocate residents to safer areas. The NDRF team stationed in Kalyanpur taluka conducted rescue and relief operations.

In addition to Surat, rural areas have also experienced rainfall. The heavy downpour has led to waterlogging on the Kadodara-Surat main road, with approximately two feet of water covering the road. This has caused a traffic jam, leading to difficulties for drivers.

Over the past 24 hours, it rained in 150 talukas across the state. The highest rainfall was recorded in Umargam with 8 inches, followed by Kamrej and Palsana with 6.5 inches each, Surat city with six inches, Neezar with 6.5 inches, and Mahuva and Navsari in Surat with five inches each. Additionally, other talukas received light to moderate rainfall.