IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal stirs up row with post on disability quota

Member-secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission has drawn fire after she questioned the need for quotas for the specially-abled in the civil services.

Posting her view on the microblogging platform X, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal remarked that the demands of the job make it difficult for those with disabilities to do justice to the service.

"With all due respect to the Differently Abled. Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability. The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people's grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!," Smita Sabharwal commented.