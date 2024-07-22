IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal stirs up row with post on disability quota

Member-secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission has drawn fire after she questioned the need for quotas for the specially-abled in the civil services.
Posting her view on the microblogging platform X, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal remarked that the demands of the job make it difficult for those with disabilities to do justice to the service.
"With all due respect to the Differently Abled. Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability. The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people's grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!," Smita Sabharwal commented.
Social media users, disability rights activists and public figures condemned the controversial statement made by the IAS officer.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised Sabharwal’s post stating that the comment was a pathetic and exclusionary view to have.
Sabharwal responded to the criticism stating that her thoughts and concerns stem from a career of 24-odd years.
Senior Supreme Court journalist, Karuna Nundy took to the microblogging site to say that this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed.
“I am fundamentally aware of the needs of the job. The issue here is about the suitability for a ground job.” responded the IAS officer adding that there is no debate in the legal framework being there for the overall protection of the rights of equality.
Replying to another user’s comment, Sabharwal responded by stating that AIS is a field job and that “many desk-oriented services can be the right place for such talent that is differently-abled.”
While many criticised the remark made by Smita Sabharwal, many social media users also supported her statement.
“Smita you have a spine, full respect to you…” an X user commended her for her remarks.