India sees rise in mental health issues, obesity: Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a surge in mental health issues, especially among adolescents, and obesity due to an increase in consumption of highly processed foods laden with sugars and fat, said the Economic Survey of India on Monday.

The Economic Survey, which was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day ahead of the Union Budget, also highlighted gaps in the existing programmes that deal with mental health and said a paradigm shift towards a bottom-up, whole-of-community approach is needed to address the problem.

Raising “serious” concerns over growing obesity among India’s adults, it said 54% of the total disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets. It highlighted that a higher number of women face the problem as compared to men in states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Citing the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the Economic Survey said that in the National Capital Territory (Delhi), 41.3 per cent of women are obese compared to 38 per cent of men. At the same time, in Tamil Nadu, it is 40.4 per cent of women while 37 per cent of men are obese.

In Andhra Pradesh, 36.3 per cent of women are obese as against 31.1 per cent of men.

It also said that, as per NFHS, the incidence of obesity is significantly higher in urban India than in rural India. It is 29.8% for men in urban India versus 19.3% for rural India.

Obesity presents a "concerning situation," and preventive measures must be taken to enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle, it said, adding that "Combined with an ageing population in some states, obesity presents a concerning situation. Preventive measures must enable citizens to have a healthier lifestyle."

If India needs to "reap the gains of its demographic dividend, it is critical that its population's health parameters transition towards a balanced and diverse diet."